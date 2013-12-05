Beyoncé and Jay Z Go Vegan

Is vegan cool now? Entertainment power couple Jay Z and Beyoncé are reportedly on a 22-day plant-based spiritual cleanse. The news comes as they were spotted dining with Beyoncé's sister Solangé at Real Food Daily, a popular organic vegan restaurant in Los Angeles. The hip-hop mogul revealed the change in diet yesterday on his Life + Times blog, saying “On December 3rd, one day before my 44th birthday I will embark on a 22 Days challenge to go completely vegan, or as I prefer to call it, plant-based!!”