Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Newborns Treated for Jaundice

Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z had twins two weeks ago, but the superstar couple is still confronting medical issues in connection with their newborns, who were born prematurely. While it is not believed the infants face any long-term health risks, as recently as four days ago they were still in the hospital, being kept “under lights,” which suggests the babies may have jaundice, the result of elevated levels of bilirubin in the liver. The lights lower bilirubin in the blood and eliminate the jaundice. Beyoncé had a boy and a girl; their names have not been made public. The release date is unclear, TMZ says.