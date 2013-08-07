Beyoncé Bikes to Brooklyn Concert

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Vulture
Is Beyoncé trying to one-up Jay-Z after he took the subway to his Brooklyn concert? Beyoncé biked the Brooklyn Bridge to get to her concert Monday night at the Barclays Center. She posted four images from the ride to her Instagram on Tuesday, writing “I biked to Barclays for my last show in Brooklyn!” You’d be forgiven if you didn’t notice her among the throngs of people: she went incognito in cutoff demin shorts and a blue T-shirt with stars. She probably didn’t use Citi Bike, although Michael Bloomberg can dream.