Elections

Beyoncé Calls on Voters to Support Harris at Texas Rally

TIME TO SING A NEW SONG

The singer officially announced her support for Kamala Harris in an appeal to Texas voters.

Singer Beyonce attends a campaign rally of Democratic presidential nominee U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, in Houston, Texas, U.S., October 25, 2024.
Marco Bello/Reuters

Beyoncé made her much-anticipated appearance on Kamala Harris’ campaign trail after months of speculation regarding her support for the Democratic presidential nominee. The music superstar and Texas native returned to her hometown of Houston where she spoke at a rally on Friday night.

“I’m here as a mother, a mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in,” she told the crowd. “A world where we have the freedom to control our bodies, a world where we are not divided. Our past, our present, our future merge to meet us here.”

The singer, who was joined by singer and actress Kelly Rowland and Willie Nelson at the star-studded event, officially announced her support for Harris during her speech which focused on unity and freedom while on “the precipice of an incredible shift.”

Speaking directly to voters, Beyoncé said “we need you.”

“Your voice has power and magnitude. Your vote is one of the most valuable tools,” she continued.

“It’s time for America to sing a new song,” the singer told rally goers, who erupted in applause. “The old notes of downfall, discord, despair, no longer resonate.”

Friday’s rally marked Beyoncé’s first public endorsement of Harris since the Vice President launched her 2024 presidential bid. Both she and her husband, Jay Z, have historically been active in politics, namely during Barack Obama’s tenure in the White House. The musical powerhouse couple stumped and fundraised for the former president in 2008 and 2012.

Harris, who has long been a fan of Beyoncé, uses the star’s anthem, “Freedom,” as her walk-on song at rallies.

