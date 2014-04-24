Beyoncé Covers Time's '100 Most Influential People' Issue; Michelle Obama to Cut Ribbon at Anna Wintour Costume Center

Beyoncé Covers Time's '100 Most Influential People' Issue: “Beyoncé doesn’t just sit at the table,” Sheryl Sandberg writes of the singer, who sits atop the magazine's highly-coveted list as a result of her authenticity, hard work, and honesty. “She builds a better one.” Beyond broken sales records and sold-out tours, Queen Bey is on a mission to empower women. After recently starring in Sandberg’s “Ban Bossy” campaign and penning a feminist essay titled “Gender Equality is a Myth!,” Beyoncé is launching her own program aptly named “What is Pretty?” pegged to her new single “Pretty Hurts.” The campaign asks people to upload and tag photos with the hashtag #WhatisPretty to capture the many definitions of the word. Also making Time's list are Net-a-Porter founder Natalie Massenet and Céline's creative director, Phoebe Philo. [Time]

Michelle Obama to Cut Ribbon at Anna Wintour Costume Center: On Wednesday, May 5, First Lady Michelle Obama will cut the ribbon at The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s renamed Costume Institute, The Anna Wintour Costume Center. Obama will speak at the ceremony, which precedes the evening’s highly-anticipated gala to celebrate the museum’s upcoming “Charles James: Beyond Fashion” exhibit celebrating the late American couturier. [The Metropolitan Museum of Art Press Release]

Lucky Magazine Is Not Closing Its Doors: Despite Page Six's report Wednesday evening that the recently revamped Lucky magazine would soon be shuttered by Condé Nast, editor-in-chief Eva Chen, as well as the publishing house’s CEO Charles Townsend, have set the record straight. Chen and Townsend both sent out memos denying the rumors, highlighting a 20 percent increase for the magazine’s May issue and a 3 percent increase in subscriptions. “This is all due to YOUR amazing work and the visibility, passion, and life you have all breathed into this magazine,” Chen said in her letter to the staff. “So, keep up the great work—and just know that haters are going to hate.” [WWD]