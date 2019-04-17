Beyoncé Drops Unannounced Live Coachella Album ‘Homecoming’

Beyoncé has long been the queen of the surprise album drop—and she's thrilled fans by doing it again. Homecoming, which captures the singer's critically-adored performance at last year’s Coachella, dropped with no warning in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The live album coincides with the arrival of her own Netflix documentary which features footage from rehearsals and backstage moments as well as the groundbreaking Coachella performance. The album breaks the two-hour live set into 40 tracks. Some of her recent releases have only been available on Jay-Z's streaming service, Tidal, but Homecoming has been released across all major streaming platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify and Google Play.