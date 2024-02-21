Beyoncé Is the First Black Woman to Hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Chart
Beyoncé has done it again. Billboard on Tuesday confirmed the legendary singer made history after becoming the first Black female artist to reach the top of the Hot Country Songs chart. The singer peaked on the list with her new single, “Texas Hold ‘Em,” while the song also debuted at No. 2 on the Hot 100 chart. Another single, “16 Carriages” also clocked in on the Hot Country Songs chart at No. 9. and No. 38 on the Hot 100. The tracks were released Feb.11 after a surprise Super Bowl Verizon commercial featuring the Grammy winner, which also revealed the date of her anticipated follow-up to the 2022 smash hit, Renaissance, titled, Act II. According to Billboard, “Texas Hold ‘Em” scored 19.2 million official streams while amassing 39,000 sales in the U.S. through Feb. 15. The placing now means Beyoncé is the only solo act to have reached No. 1 on a combination of seven of Billboard’s charts; the Hot 100, Hot Country Songs, Hot Dance/Electronic Songs, Hot Gospel Songs, Hot Latin Songs, Hot R&B Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs. She bounced Zach Bryan and Kacey Mulgraves from the took top country spot with their duet, “I Remember Everything.”