Beyoncé, Jay-Z Join Trayvon Rally

Beyoncé and Jay-Z joined Sybrina Fulton, the mother of slain teenager Trayvon Martin, and 1,000 others at a protest in lower Manhattan on Saturday, one of 100 rallies to be held across the country. “Trayvon is not here to speak for himself,” Fulton told the crowd. “Trayvon was a child, and sometimes I think that gets lost in the system.” Beyoncé and Jay-Z stood by Fulton’s side—and were photographed with Fulton and the Rev. Al Sharpton—but they did not speak. Martin’s father, Tracy Martin, spoke at a similar rally in Miami.