Beyoncé 'Leans In' For Sheryl Sandberg; Miley Cyrus Performs in Her Underwear

Beyoncé 'Leans In': For Sheryl Sandberg’s latest Lean In commercial, the Facebook COO has enlisted some of America’s most powerful women—including Condoleezza Rice, Jane Lynch, Jennifer Garner, and Diane von Furstenburg—to advocate against the word "bossy." The term, which is typically viewed as a negative word that keeps determined women from pursuing powerful positions, is being taken down particularly by one of the most powerful women in the world: Queen Bey. “I’m not bossy,” Beyoncé states in the video. “I’m the boss.” [The Cut]

Miley Cyrus Performs in Her Underwear: What could be seen as another scandalous stunt by popstar Miley Cyrus was really just her devotion to a performance. At Cyrus's Sunday evening concert in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the singer appeared onstage to perform her hit ‘23’ in nothing but a bra, panties, and sneakers. “Not a new outfit for 23,” she tweeted after the show. “I didn’t make my quick change and I couldn’t not come out for the song so I just had to run out in my undies.“ [Cosmopolitan]

Victoria’s Secret Tell-All in the Works: Last year, it was revealed that Victoria's Secret's married CEO Sharen Turney had carried on a two-year affair with luxury real estate broker Cliff Donenfeld. Now, Donenfeld is planning a tell-all book—a project that Turney has been attempting to prevent from happening. ”They’ve been trying to shut Cliff down,” a source told Page Six, “and convince him not to include her in his book. But he’s standing up for himself. His book has many people and many chapters. This is one chapter.” [Page Six]