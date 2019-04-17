Beyoncé: My Pregnancy With Twins Was ‘Extremely Difficult’

In her new Netflix documentary, singer Beyoncé admitted that her pregnancy with twins Sir and Rumi was “extremely difficult.” According to People, the 37-year-old singer said her pregnancy was unexpected and brought complications like preeclampsia—which is known to cause high-blood pressure and other complications. “My body went through more than I knew it could,” she said in the film Homecoming. Beyoncé reportedly stated she was supposed to headline California’s Coachella Valley music festival in 2017, but had to postpone due to her pregnancy. “And it ended up being twins which was even more of a surprise,” she said.

When she gave birth in June 2017, the singer recalled that she weighed 218 pounds and had to get an emergency C-section after one baby’s heart “paused a few times.” She reportedly called her return to rehearsals for the 2018 Coachella performance her “own homecoming.” “There were days that I thought I’d never be the same,” she said.