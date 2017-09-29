Beyoncé Drops ‘Mi Gente’ Remix to Support ‘Hurricane Relief Charities’

Beyoncé has teamed up with Colombian reggae artist J. Balvin and artist DJ Willy William for a remix of the popular Latin hit Mi Gente. Thursday night, the singer announced on Instagram and on her website that all proceeds of the remix will benefit “hurricane relief charities for Puerto Rico, Mexico and the other affected Caribbean islands.” Music company Tidal, owned by Beyoncé’s husband, Jay Z, will also host a relief concert in October. Artists expected to perform include Jay Z himself, Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Daddy Yankee, Iggy Azalea and Willow Smith.