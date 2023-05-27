CHEAT SHEET
Beyoncé Pays Tribute to Tina Turner at Paris Concert
Beyoncé honored her late idol and inspiration Tina Turner at her concert in Paris on Friday night. “If you’re a fan of mine, you’re a fan of Tina Turner. I wouldn’t be on this stage without Tina Turner," Beyonce told the cheering crowd. “I feel so blessed that I was born to witness her brilliance." Turner died at 83 years old earlier this week at her home in Switzerland. After her passing, Queen Bey paid homage to the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Rock with an emotional farewell message on her website, accompanied by a photo of the two performing together at the Grammys.