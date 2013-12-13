Beyonce Releases Model-Filled Music Video; Victoria's Secret Sells Replica 'Fantasy Bra'

David Koma Named Artistic Director at Thierry Mugler: Change is in the air at Thierry Mugler! Starting in January, David Koma, a London-based designer, will begin his term as the brand's new artistic director. Replacing Nicola Formichetti, who left the company in April, Koma will debut his first collection at Paris Fashion Week in September 2014. Koma’s “feminine body-con signature” is exactly what Mugler needs, as the company is hoping to rebrand its women’s ready-to-wear. [Vogue UK]

Beyoncé Releases Model-Filled Music Video: Releasing an entire album and a music video teaser all in one day is only something Beyoncé can get away with. One teaser, entitled “Yonce," is for fashion and music fans alike. Sporting bright red lips, grills, and black lace and leather ensembles, models Joan Smalls, Chanel Iman, and Jourdan Dunn are the center of attention in the video. It wouldn’t be Beyoncé without being fierce, and what’s more fierce than a music video with a strong model trio? [Fashionista]

Victoria’s Secret Sells Replica 'Fantasy Bra': The $10 million ruby and diamond encrusted 'Fantasy Bra,' sported by Candice Swanepoel, stole the spotlight at the 2013 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. To fill the dreams of women who wish they could wear the one-of-a-kind bra, Victoria’s Secret has decided to sell 1,000 replica sets in stores and online. Although not as glammed-up as the original 'Fantasy Bra,' the 'Dream Angels Bra' dons enough embellishments to cost $295. The replica is part of a set that also includes an equally bejeweled Dream Angels thong cashing in at $58. [Styleist]

Royal Milliner Frederick Fox Dies at 82: Frederick Fox, a milliner who started designing for the royal family in 1968, has passed away at the age of 82. Over the course of his 34 years as royal milliner, Fox designed over 350 hats for the Queen, as well as numerous pieces for Princess Diana. Well respected among the community of royals and the rich and famous, Fox's hats were also worn by the likes of Hilary Clinton and Joan Collins. Designer Ronald Klein told The Telegraph that Fox was “such a good designer and an amazing technician” as “lots of the hats he made came from his own hands." [The Telegraph]