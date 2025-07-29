Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Makes All Kinds of History
LASSO IMPRESSIVE
Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour, which kicked off in April and concluded in Las Vegas last weekend, set several records, including the highest-grossing country tour ever. Stats from Billboard Boxscore show the tour in support of her Grammy-winning 2024 album raked in $407.6 million—an amount achieved over just 32 shows. That efficiency in reaching the $400 million threshold is also a record. Over the course of her nine-city tour, Beyoncé also became the first woman—and the first American—to make that amount over two tours, with the other being her 2023 Renaissance tour, which brought in $579 million from 56 shows. The three-month Cowboy Carter tour went smoothly, except for a stage prop malfunction at a June show in Houston, Texas. There, a Cadillac held above the audience with ropes tilted dangerously to one side, nearly tossing Beyoncé out. She was then lowered into the crowd, and the show soon wrapped up without incident.