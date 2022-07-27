CHEAT SHEET
Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Album Apparently Leaked Almost Two Days Early
Beyonce’s full album Renaissance has apparently leaked, as social media users are reporting seeing her new music for sale at local stores in Europe. Variety reported finding quality flac files of music that sounds like Queen Bey only a few minutes after catching wind of the supposed leak. Some social media posts showed CDs of the album apparently for sale in Europe, with one Twitter user saying that they saw it in France and another responding that they’d spotted it in the Netherlands as well. The album was scheduled for release at midnight on Thursday ET, and the leak is particularly shocking given Beyonce’s typical secrecy.