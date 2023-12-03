Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Makes History With Big Box Office Weekend
WHO RUN THE WORLD?
Box offices are saying Beyoncé’s name. Her concert film, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, opened in first place over the weekend, raking in $21 million in North American ticket sales and earning $6.4 million from 2,621 theaters. Bey’s box-office prowess marks the first time in 20 years a movie has opened this normally slow post-Thanksgiving weekend with more than $20 million. (The last film to do it? The Last Samurai, 2003, starring Tom Cruise.) “To see it resonate with fans and with film critics on a weekend that many in the industry typically neglect is a testament to her immense talent, not just as a performer, but as a producer and director,” said Elizabeth Frank, AMC Theatres’ executive vice president of worldwide programming.