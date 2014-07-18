Beyonce’s Wardrobe Visits the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame; Karl Lagerfeld Gets the Barbie Treatment

Beyonce’s Wardrobe Goes on Display: There’s one thing the world’s most powerful celebrity hasn’t been given—a museum exhibition. But, that’s about to change. On Friday, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced a new exhibition of outfits from Beyonce’s personal collection to celebrate the evolution of the performer’s style. Opening July 22, the exhibit will include iconic outfits from many videos and performances, including her ‘Crazy in Love’ video in 2003 and her 2013 Super Bowl performance. [The Cut]

Karl Lagerfeld Gets the Barbie Treatment: For its latest project, Mattel is turning its iconic Barbie doll into one of the most famous fashion figures alive, Karl Lagerfeld. The company announced a limited-edition doll, debuting this fall, named Barbie Lagerfeld. “It’s not everyday that Barbie dresses like the world’s most famous fashion designer,” Mattel’s global vice president of Barbie product design said. [WWD]

Is Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Designing for Paige?: Along with becoming the new face of Paige Denim, the English model may also be collaborating with the brand for signature denim. Posting a photo to her Instagram account with the caption #projectintheworks, the model held up a pair of the label’s jeans. “With her effortless, chic off-duty style I can’t think of a more perfect ambassador for our brand,” founder Paige Adam-Geller told Vogue. “She will be the face and inspritation of the spring campaign when the collection launches in January 2015 … Working together will be an exciting adventure and a dream come true.” [Vogue UK]