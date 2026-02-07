Media

Bezos Brutally Dumps Washington Post CEO After Gutting Paper

POST MORTEM

The Post’s top executive is gone after deep cuts and newsroom turmoil leave the paper in crisis.

Will Lewis called NPR reporter David Folkenflik “an activist, not a journalist” after Folkenflik published claims that Lewis tried to get him to drop a story about him.
Elliott O’Donovan/The Washington Post via Getty

Will Lewis is out as CEO and publisher of The Washington Post after two tumultuous years marked by layoffs, restructuring, and newsroom revolt.

Lewis stepped down on Saturday, days after the paper slashed roughly 30 percent of its staff, gutting more than 300 journalism jobs. In an internal email obtained by The New York Times, Lewis said he was leaving “to ensure the sustainable future of The Post.”

Owner Jeff Bezos praised the paper’s “essential journalistic mission,” but made clear the reset is already underway. Former CFO Jeff D’Onofrio will take over as interim CEO.

This is a breaking story that will be updated.

