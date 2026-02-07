Bezos Brutally Dumps Washington Post CEO After Gutting Paper

Will Lewis is out as CEO and publisher of The Washington Post after two tumultuous years marked by layoffs, restructuring, and newsroom revolt.

Lewis stepped down on Saturday, days after the paper slashed roughly 30 percent of its staff, gutting more than 300 journalism jobs. In an internal email obtained by The New York Times, Lewis said he was leaving “to ensure the sustainable future of The Post.”

Owner Jeff Bezos praised the paper’s “essential journalistic mission,” but made clear the reset is already underway. Former CFO Jeff D’Onofrio will take over as interim CEO.