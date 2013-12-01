Bezos Reveals Delivery Drones

Is this the nail in the coffin for the USPS? Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced the online marketplace is planning a drone delivery service called Prime Air that will deliver small products to your doorstop within 30 minutes of ordering in the next four or five years. Speaking to 60 Minutes host Charlie Rose, the futurist explained the drones would be autonomous and move packages weighing less than 5 pounds. "I know this looks like science fiction—it's not," he told Rose.