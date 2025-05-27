Cheat Sheet
Bezos’ WaPo Gives Staff Ultimatum as It Pushes Them Out

Corbin Bolies 

Media Reporter

Updated 05.27.25 1:01PM EDT 
Published 05.27.25 12:12PM EDT 
Jeff Bezos.
Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty

Jeff Bezos’ Washington Post wants to push dozens of staffers out the door, offering opinion staffers, staffers with 10 years’ experience, and some desks buyout packages to leave the paper. “Like the rest of our industry, we are adapting to changing habits and new technologies that are transforming news experiences,” executive editor Matt Murray told staffers in a memo obtained by the Daily Beast. “Even as we have begun creating new departments and welcoming new colleagues, to reach new audiences we must increase our staffing flexibility and expand in areas such as audience data and social video.” The entire video desk, the copy desk, and the sports copy desks were also offered buyout packages, which Murray stressed were voluntary. Staffers will have until July 31 to make a decision, and the Post does not have a specific target it needs to reach. The opinion desk was told the buyouts were meant to let staffers “make a clear-eyed decision on whether they want to be part of the new direction for Post Opinion,” according to The New York Times, after Bezos announced his plans to lean into the traditionally conservative values of “free markets and personal liberties.” In a statement, a Post spokesperson said, “The Washington Post is continuing its transformation to meet the needs of the industry, build a more sustainable future and reach audiences where they are. This voluntary program is part of our ongoing efforts aimed at reshaping how we deliver world-class news experiences and expand our reach to serve all Americans.”

2
Pierce Brosnan Defends Divisive Irish Accent in New Series
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.27.25 1:02PM EDT 
Pierce Brosnan
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Pierce Brosnan doesn’t care what you think about his Irish accent in MobLand. Though the actor, born in County Louth, already speaks with an Irish accent, he adopts a more exaggerated dialect for the Guy Ritchie-directed Paramount+ series, in which he stars as Conrad Harrigan, an Irish mob boss living in London. While Brosnan’s accent choice quickly earned the ire of critics, who maligned it as “over the top,” “a huge distraction,” and “particularly jarring,” the Mamma Mia star stands behind his vocal choice wholeheartedly. Speaking to Radio Times ahead of MobLand’s season finale this weekend, Brosnan, 72, explained, “My own accent is very soft. Conrad’s is a million miles away from my own.” Plus, Brosnan says he’s not entirely to blame: the actor worked closely with a dialect coach to master a new voice, as he’s from County Louth and lives primarily in California, while the character is from Kerry. “He gave me the name of a man and I Googled him, and that was it,” Brosnan told Radio Times. “It was a Kerry accent... I just gave it full tilt.”

These Vitamin-C-Infused Skincare Essentials Provide Sun Protection and Support Healthy Aging
C THE GLOW
Published 05.23.25 12:00AM EDT 
TruSkin's new SPF Serum lying on top of a few slices of an orange. Next to it is part of the orange peel.
TruSkin

Summer is almost here—make sure you’re as radiant as the season with TruSkin’s collection of Vitamin C skincare. These essentials combat the effects of premature aging from sun damage and promote healthy-aging, feeding skin important nutrients like aloe vera, jojoba oil, and a botanical Hyaluronic Acid alternative. From now until Monday (5/26), TruSkin is slashing prices up to 45% off for its Don’t Fry Day promotion. There’s never been a better time to elevate your skincare routine.

New SPF 30 Mineral Sunscreen Serum
Price reflects 20% discount
Buy At Amazon$20

TruSkin’s newest launch, the SPF Serum, is getting rave reviews—4.8 stars on Amazon—and it’s easy to see why. As Dr. Marisa Garshick, a board-certified dermatologist, explains “It offers SPF 30 broad-spectrum coverage, and I love that it’s a lightweight serum texture that blends easily and offers a natural tint without leaving a white cast behind.”

Brightening Vitamin C Serum
Price reflects 45% discount
Buy At Amazon$21

The vitamin C serum is TruSkin’s best-selling and reviewed product for a reason. A purposeful balance of botanical-infused blends and a special form of vitamin C known as sodium ascorbyl phosphate (SAP) support skin’s natural radiance, hydration, and overall healthy appearance.

Gentle Vitamin C Face Scrub
Price reflects 20% discount
Buy At Amazon$12

This gentle scrub was designed with all skin types in mind. It gently exfoliates the skin, unclogging and minimizing pores and cleaning away dead cells, dirt, and oil.

Vitamin C Brightening Moisturizer
Price reflects 30% discount
Buy At Amazon$19

Promote skin nutrition with this anti-aging moisturizer that improves the appearance of dark spots, uneven tone, and fine lines and wrinkles. You’ll be left looking refreshed and luminous.

3
United Airlines Jet Spews Flames in Terrifying Takeoff Malfunction
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 05.27.25 9:39AM EDT 
A Boeing 777 travelling from Beijing to San Francisco was grounded after the engine burst into flames during takeoff.
A Boeing 777 travelling from Beijing to San Francisco was grounded after the engine burst into flames during takeoff. Shanghai Daily

Terrifying video has captured the moment a United Airlines flight traveling from China burst into flames on the runway after an engine caught fire during takeoff. Footage of the incident shows Flight UA889 from Beijing to San Francisco accelerating down the runway on Monday when a loud noise erupts from the engine, followed by a fireball. “I was sitting by the window, half asleep, when the plane took off,” a frightened passenger told the Daily Mail. “The nose of the plane should have lifted, and suddenly, the right engine made a noise, and I saw a ball of flame gushing out.” Emergency crews immediately swarmed the scene with dozens of vehicles, and all passengers onboard the Boeing 777 were safely evacuated without injury, with those affected offered complimentary re-booking. United Airlines confirmed a “technical malfunction” caused the incident but provided no further details. The Daily Beast has requested additional comment from the airline.

4
WATCH: Terrifying Moment a Truck Explodes in Residential Neighborhood
Lauren Lewis 

Reporter

Published 05.27.25 11:45AM EDT 
A truck explodes in a residential neighborhood in the western suburbs of Chicago.
NBC 5 Chicago

A truck exploded in a residential neighborhood in the western suburbs of Chicago, damaging nearby houses and injuring the driver. A leaking propane tank is believed to have caused the Penske box truck, which was carrying clothes and furniture, to explode around 8:45 a.m. Saturday in Addison. The explosion was captured by a doorbell camera on a nearby home. One house in the vicinity was evacuated over structural concerns after the flying debris from the explosion hit a load-bearing wall. Other houses and cars were also damaged in the incident, with windows and windshields shattered by the explosion. Police rushed to the scene in Wood Dale Road and closed down the road for 24 hours to investigate the incident and clear debris, the Addison Police Department said. The DuPage County Bomb Squad was initially involved in the investigation but said there was no evidence that the explosion was suspicious.

Bioré’s Aqua Rich SPF Is Strikingly Similar to the Cult-Favorite Japanese Version
WHITE CAST-PROOF
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 04.21.25 1:57PM EDT 
Biore Aqua Rich UV Sunscreen vs. Biore Watery Essence SPF
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Biore.

When it comes to solid, acne-friendly sunscreen formulas, no one does it better than Asia. Korea and Japan are the leaders in glow-boosting yet non-comedogenic SPF. Still, Bioré’s made-in-Japan Bioré UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence Sunscreen Serum SPF 50 has been *the* resounding cult favorite for years thanks to its non-greasy, invisible feel and glowy yet poreless finish. Basically, it’s the ultimate sunscreen for people who hate sunscreen. It’s garnered a similar cult-status to the multitasking French pharmacy gem, Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré (iykyk). This formula is touted for being suitable for all skin types, but those of us with oily skin are especially smitten with it because it absorbs into the skin and sets almost instantly upon application. While you can still get the Japanese sunscreen-moisturizer-primer on Amazon, the prices are highly inflated since it’s so difficult to find in the States. Naturally, when Bioré debuted its North American version of the viral beauty product, skincare obsessives took note.

The oil-free Bioré UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen-moisturizer hybrid, “inspired by Japanese sunscreen technology, modified to be US compliant,“ has already gone viral on TikTok, so we’re praying the U.S. version will stay in stock. The UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen is strikingly similar to the O.G. Japanese formula in terms of ingredients in performance and feel. The main difference is that the American formula contains fragrance—a mild but definitely noticeable citrusy scent. So, if you’re looking for a more accessible alternative to the KAO Bioré UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence Sunscreen, you won’t be disappointed (unless you’re sensitive or allergic to fragrances, of course).

Bioré UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen
See At Amazon$15

Free Shipping

Just like the original, the sheer, lightweight, and under-makeup-friendly sunscreen offers both UVA and UVB protection as well as a solid SPF 50. Plus, it’s also totally white-cast-proof, making it an excellent choice for all skin tones, from fair to deep. The formula is best described as a gel-cream hybrid, delivering a dose of hydration to the skin and a finish that strikes the perfect balance between dewy and matte. More impressively, the affordable sunscreen is powered by the brand’s invisible micro-defense technology, which allows its aqua capsules to release moisture upon application, evenly covering the skin’s surface to help prevent UV rays from reaching the skin.

Its innovative delivery system reduces the need for reapplication throughout the day and allows it to play well with your other skincare and makeup—no pilling or shedding. Whether you’re looking for an accessible dupe to the Japanese formula or just an affordable SPF that won’t clog your pores in warmer weather, Bioré UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen will give your current skincare lineup (and your complexion) a major glow-up.

5
Patti LuPone Reveals Brutal Feud With Fellow Broadway Legend
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.27.25 10:59AM EDT 
Patti LuPone
Patti LuPone Taylor Hill/Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Broadway icon Patti LuPone spoke out about her falling out with fellow performer Audra McDonald, telling The New Yorker this week that McDonald is “not a friend.” The awkward comment came up when LuPone, 76, was telling The New Yorker‘s Michael Shulman about the “bulls--- that went down” while starring in a two-woman play “The Roommate” with Mia Farrow last fall. The show shared a wall with a neighboring musical, Alicia Keys’ “Hell’s Kitchen,” and it would get noisy. When LuPone called to complain, she was surprised that one of the musical’s actresses, Kecia Lewis, posted a video on Instagram slamming LuPone’s actions as “bullying” and “racially microaggressive.” Then, the Tony-decorated McDonald, 54, gave the video supportive emojis. “And I thought, You should know better,” said LuPone. “That’s typical of Audra. She’s not a friend.” When Shulman asked about McDonald’s current production of “Gypsy”, a show which garnered LuPone a Tony Award in 2008, the star simply stared at him in silence. Then she turned to the window and sighed: “What a beautiful day.” LuPone and McDonald have starred in a number of shows together including the New York Philharmonic’s concert version of “Sweeney Todd” in 2000 and the L.A. Opera production of “Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny” in 2007.

6
German Movie Star Gives ‘Bluey’ a New Life
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.27.25 12:58PM EDT 
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 05: Bluey balloon by BBC Studios is taking a test flight during 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 05, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 05: Bluey balloon by BBC Studios is taking a test flight during 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 05, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.) Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.

German actress Diane Kruger is helping give the Australian cartoon puppy Bluey an international spin by narrating the books in German for the first time ever. The Inglourious Basterds star will appear on Season 2 of the digital series Bluey Book Reads next week on YouTube to read the Bluey books The Creek and Camping in her native German. “Tucking in for the night in our house never happens without a good Bluey book. I’m thrilled I got the opportunity to read these two stories. I definitely got mom points for this one,” Kruger said. The second season of Bluey Book Reads will host a handful of notable stars, like Helena Bonham Carter and Elijah Wood, and will be narrated in various different languages as well. Camille Cottin will narrate on the show for the second time in French, and actress Han Ga-In will narrate the first-ever Korean Bluey book. Bluey Book Reads launched in Feb. 2024 and has amassed over 75 million views. According to Bluey‘s executive producer, Daley Pearson, the blue cartoon puppy became “the No.1 most watched show (of all shows) in America for 2024.” “How incredible,” he commented.

Diane Kruger will narrate two "Bluey" books in German.
Diane Kruger will narrate two "Bluey" books in German. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
7
Here’s Where the Ultra-Wealthy Are Now Parking Their Money
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 05.27.25 9:56AM EDT 
An employee handles a safe deposit box containing gold bullion in The Reserve vault, operated by Silver Bullion Pte Ltd, in Singapore April 10, 2025. REUTERS/Edgar Su TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Edgar Su/REUTERS

The ultra-rich are moving their gold reserves to a far-flung nation to shelter from the destabilizing impact of President Donald Trump’s economic policies. Trump can roil markets with the press of a button, his Truth Social posts usually serving as a bellwether for impending stock market chaos. In response, some mega-rich individuals are choosing to store their gold in a fortified reserve in the politically and economically stable Singapore, CNBC reports. “The Reserve,” as it is aptly known, is a security-guarded six-story facility near the city-state’s Singapore Changi Airport. From January through April, orders to store gold and silver in its private vaults sky-rocketed by 88 percent, its owner said. Some 90 percent of these orders originate outside of Singapore. Sales of gold and silver bars have seen an uptick of 200 percent also, Gregor Gregersen added. He told CNBC: “A lot of very high net worth clients are looking at tariffs, looking at the world changing, looking at the potential of geopolitical instabilities. The idea of putting physical metal in a safe jurisdiction like Singapore with parties they can trust is becoming a big trend nowadays.”

8
Americans Want Companies to Pump the Brakes on AI
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 05.27.25 10:32AM EDT 
CANADA - 2025/05/20: In this photo illustration, the ChatGPT AI (Chat GPT) logo is seen displayed on a smartphone screen. (Photo Illustration by Thomas Fuller/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

The majority of the American public believes AI should be created slowly so companies can get it right the first time, according to a poll. A striking 77 percent of respondents to the 2025 Axios Harris 100 Poll said businesses should prioritize getting AI right, even if it means slower progress, rather than rushing development and risking mistakes. Only 23 percent favor rapid AI advancement despite the potential errors involved. The findings contrast with an insatiable appetite for faster and more aggressive AI development across the tech industry, which has seen pitted companies and even entire nations against one another for dominance in the space. While leaders like OpenAI, Google, and Meta push for more powerful models, the public remains skeptical, voicing concerns over job losses and the spread of bogus information. While generational differences do exist, respondents of all ages remain concerned about the impact large learning models will have on society: 91 percent of Boomers and 74 percent of Gen Z prefer a measured approach, the poll found. Millennials are the only demographic slightly more open to speed, with just 63 percent stating a preference for slower AI.

Treat Yourself to Some Self-Love During Lelo’s Masturbation Month Sale
GOOD VIBES ONLY
Scouted Staff
Updated 05.22.25 3:52PM EDT 
Published 01.28.25 10:02PM EST 
One a LELO's vibrators laying on a bedside table. The vibrator is purple and white. Next to the vibrator is a lit candle, seashell, and a stack of books.
LELO

Whether you’re looking for an NSFW gift for your S.O. or just a self-care treat to spice up solo play on any day, Lelo has everything you need to keep the good vibes going all year long. Lelo is known for being the ‘designer’ sex toy brand, and while its offerings are some of the best on the market, its prices are on the steep side. However, in celebration of Masturbation Month, Lelo is slashing its prices. You can save up to 40 percent! No codes needed.

SORAYA 2
Buy At LELO

Free Shipping

Lelo’s sale includes a range of discounted luxury sex toys, but if you’re new to the brand, the Soraya 2 is a fan favorite that’s suitable for sex toy beginners and connoisseurs alike. This updated version of the bestselling premium rabbit vibrator is engineered with dual-stimulation features, allowing for both clitoral and G-spot orgasms. Plus, the controls are right at your fingertips for customized pleasure. Play with twelve different vibration settings that range from a teasing murmur to a satisfying pulse. The Soraya 2 will always leave you coming... back for more.

9
‘Everest Man’ Just Set a Mind-Blowing Mountaineering Record
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 05.27.25 8:35AM EDT 
KATHMANDU, NEPAL - 2024/05/24: Legendary Mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa waves at people as he arrives after scaling Mt Everest for the 30th time, leading the world record of most ascents on the world's highest peak Mount Everest at Tribhuvan International Airport. Kami Rita Sherpa, considered one of the greatest mountain guides, reached the 8,849-meter (29,032-foot) summit at 7:49 AM local time on Wednesday 22 May, 2024 according to expedition organizer Seven Summits Treks. (Photo by Prabin Ranabhat/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

A Nepali sherpa dubbed “Everest Man” has broken his own record after scaling the world’s tallest peak for the 31st time. Kami Rita, 55, reached the summit once more at 4 a.m. local time Tuesday when he led a group of Indian army officials to the top of the 29,035-foot mountain. Despite boasting the record, Kami Rita has previously suggested that the climbs are merely his day job. “I am glad for the record, but records are eventually broken,” he told news agency AFP in May last year. “I am more happy that my climbs help Nepal be recognized in the world.” The organizer of the record-breaking climb, Summit Treks, was less restrained in its appraisal. “Kami Rita Sherpa needs no introduction. He is not just a national climbing hero, but a global symbol of Everest itself,” a company spokesperson said in a statement. Kami Rita first climbed Everest in 1994. He scaled the peak twice some years, including last year and 2023. Fellow Nepali sherpa Pasang Dawa has the second most successful climbs, at 29. British mountaineer Kenton Cool holds the record for a non-sherpa, with the 51-year-old reaching the summit of Everest 19 times—most recently last week.

10
Caitlin Clark Injury Will Force Her Out of Angel Reese Match
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Published 05.26.25 4:08PM EDT 
Caitlin Clark
A man from Texas was charged with stalking Indianapolis Fever star Caitlin Clark. David Berding/Getty Images

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark will be out for at least two weeks after suffering a left quadricep strain, the team announced Monday. The reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year had never missed a game throughout her four years in Iowa and her first pro season. During training camp, however, she suffered a left quad injury that forced her to sit out the Fever’s preseason opener against the Washington Mystics. It was “probably just a little too much basketball,” she told local media at the time. A Fever spokesperson told ESPN that although the latest quad strain is on the same leg, the injury is new. The team said further updates will be provided after re-evaluation. The Fever’s first game without Clark will be against the Mystics in Baltimore on Wednesday. Clark is also expected to miss the games against the Connecticut Sun on Friday, the Mystics on June 3rd, and Angel Reese’s side Chicago Sky on June 7th. The Fever was seventh in the WNBA standings with a 2-2 record as of Monday.

