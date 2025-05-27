Bezos’ WaPo Gives Staff Ultimatum as It Pushes Them Out
SHOWING THEM THE DOOR
Jeff Bezos’ Washington Post wants to push dozens of staffers out the door, offering opinion staffers, staffers with 10 years’ experience, and some desks buyout packages to leave the paper. “Like the rest of our industry, we are adapting to changing habits and new technologies that are transforming news experiences,” executive editor Matt Murray told staffers in a memo obtained by the Daily Beast. “Even as we have begun creating new departments and welcoming new colleagues, to reach new audiences we must increase our staffing flexibility and expand in areas such as audience data and social video.” The entire video desk, the copy desk, and the sports copy desks were also offered buyout packages, which Murray stressed were voluntary. Staffers will have until July 31 to make a decision, and the Post does not have a specific target it needs to reach. The opinion desk was told the buyouts were meant to let staffers “make a clear-eyed decision on whether they want to be part of the new direction for Post Opinion,” according to The New York Times, after Bezos announced his plans to lean into the traditionally conservative values of “free markets and personal liberties.” In a statement, a Post spokesperson said, “The Washington Post is continuing its transformation to meet the needs of the industry, build a more sustainable future and reach audiences where they are. This voluntary program is part of our ongoing efforts aimed at reshaping how we deliver world-class news experiences and expand our reach to serve all Americans.”