Bezos’ Washington Post Ripped for ‘Where Jews Belong’ Story

The Washington Post got ripped for alleged anti-semitism in an embarrassing social media firestorm.

In an article titled, “For U.S. Jews, D.C. museum killings deepen resolve — and fear,” the paper unwrapped the aftermath following the deaths of Yaron Lischinsky, 30, and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, 26, at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C.

The paper then posted the article on social media with its subtitle, “The killings of two Israeli Embassy staffers amplify the confusion felt since the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks about where Jews belong.”

Israel's embassy to the United States posted a photo of the two victims, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim. Anadolu via Getty Images

The phrase “where Jews belong” ignited fiery pushback online.

“‘Where Jews belong?’ Jews belong where anyone and everyone else belongs, you vile f--ks,” commentator Joanne Mason wrote to her more than 30,000 followers on X.

Another commentator on X added, “The fact that this rag is still allowed to exist — both online and in print — is proof-positive that freedom of the press exists … no matter how repugnant.”

Erin Molan—an Australian TV presenter turned host of 69 X Minutes, a news show reportedly inspired by Elon Musk that airs on X—piled on with her own rebuke of the newspaper.

“You absolute, depraved, sadistic scumbags… @washingtonpost," Molan posted on X.

The Daily Beast has reached out to a Washington Post spokesperson for comment.

More expressed their outrage against the framing of the article.

A commentator added on X, “Where Jews belong? This statement is emblematic of antisemitism and your tone deafness!”

Victims Lischinsky and Milgrim were days away from getting engaged, The New York Times reported, and were killed after attending a Young Diplomats Reception hosted by the American Jewish Committee.

Shooter Elias Rodriguez, 31, shouted “free, free Palestine!” before police took him into custody. He has been charged with murder, Reuters reported.

Blowback over the article marked the latest fumble for the news outlet as questions over its coverage and direction have intensified under Bezos’ thumb, The New Yorker reported.

President Donald Trump's Inauguration Day guests included Mark Zuckerberg, Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos, and Elon Musk. Pool/Getty Images

Following Bezos’ cozying up to President Donald Trump and announcing a shift in the paper’s opinions to focus on “individual liberties” and “free markets,” several veteran staffers have exited the paper with feelings that it has lost its teeth.

Columnist Ruth Marcus turned in her walking papers in March after an upcoming column criticizing Bezos was canned.

“It breaks my heart to conclude that I must leave,” she wrote in a resignation letter, NPR reported. “Jeff’s announcement that the opinion section will henceforth not publish views that deviate from the pillars of individual liberties and free markets threatens to break the trust of readers that columnists are writing what they believe, not what the owner has deemed acceptable.”