The Pulitzer Prize board rebuked billionaire Jeff Bezos on Monday by awarding the Pulitzer for illustrated reporting and commentary to the former Washington Post cartoonist who quit the paper after her cartoon was scrapped.

Ann Telnaes won the award, considered the highest honor in journalism, four months after she revealed that a cartoon showing Bezos and other tech billionaires genuflecting to Donald Trump was killed by the newspaper’s then-opinions editor David Shipley.

The Pulitzer board commended Telnaes for “delivering piercing commentary on powerful people and institutions with deftness, creativity – and a fearlessness that led to her departure from the news organization after 17 years.” The award recognized largely Trump-focused cartoons from throughout last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Telnaes did not respond to an immediate request for comment. The award comes as the Post has gone through months of turmoil over Bezos’ machinations, which has seen top reporters, columnists, and editors leave.

Ann Telnaes (far left) quit The Washington Post in January after the paper killed a cartoon critical of owner Jeff Bezos. Monica Schipper/Getty

Telnaes wrote in January that the decision to kill her cartoon, which she attributed to its point of view, was a “game changer” that was “dangerous for a free press.” The decision ended her 17-year tenure at the paper, which she joined in 2008.

Shipley said in January that the decision stemmed solely from a desire to avoid “repetition,” as the paper had already published and commissioned multiple pieces on the subject.

Shipley left the Post in February after Bezos sought to refocus the section on “free markets and personal liberties,” a decision Shipley opposed. The paper is currently searching for a new opinions editor.

The award is Telnaes’ second Pulitzer after first winning for her editorial cartoons in 2001. The Post also won a Pulitzer on Monday for its coverage of the July assassination attempt of Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, and was a finalist for its coverage of Hurricane Helene and Israel’s deadly actions in Gaza.

The Pulitzers are distributed annually by Columbia University and a board that includes top editors from the Boston Globe, The New Yorker, and Semafor. Trump has been locked in a lawsuit with the Pulitzer Prize Board over its 2018 awards to The New York Times and the Post for their coverage about Russian influence in the 2016 election, which the board affirmed in 2022. Trump claimed the board’s affirmation was defamatory.