Bibi: U.S.-Iran Deal May Destroy Israel

Speaking before the pro-Israel AIPAC conference in Washington D.C., Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that a possible deal with Iran could threaten Israel's survival. "I have a moral obligation to speak up in the face of these dangers while there is still time to avert them," Netanyahu said on Monday, a day before his speech to Congress on the prospect of a nuclear-armed Iran. The speech also appeared to be an effort to reach out to and smooth over tensions with the Obama administration. Netanyahu stressed that both Israel and the U.S. agreed Iran should not have nuclear weapons, but he said "we disagree on the best way to prevent" a nuclear Iran.