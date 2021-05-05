Biden Admin Backs Lifting Patent Protections on COVID-19 Vaccines
BIG NEWS
The Biden administration will support waiving intellectual property protections on COVID-19 vaccines to help end the pandemic, United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai announced in a statement on Wednesday. The move comes after the World Trade Organization asked leaders to consider loosening patent protections on coronavirus vaccines as the deadly virus continues to rage around the world. “The Administration’s aim is to get as many safe and effective vaccines to as many people as fast as possible,” the statement reads. “As our vaccine supply for the American people is secured, the Administration will continue to ramp up its efforts—working with the private sector and all possible partners—to expand vaccine manufacturing and distribution.”
She added that given the health crisis that’s claimed the lives of millions, “the extraordinary circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic call for extraordinary measures.” “The administration believes strongly in intellectual property protections, but in service of ending this pandemic, supports the waiver of those protections for Covid-19 vaccines,” the statement added. Tai said that the U.S. would now join negotiations at the W.T.O., which “will take time.”