Biden Admin Shuts Migrant Center Where Teen Girls Had to Use Plastic Bags as Toilets, Says Report
‘UNBEARABLE AND INCREDIBLE’
The Biden administration has reportedly shut down a crowded Houston warehouse where unaccompanied migrant girls were forced to go to the toilet in plastic bags. According to ABC News, the Department of Health and Human Services opened the warehouse this month to help cope with the surge of kids crossing the border. But sources told the network that the conditions were unlivable. The teen girls housed there allegedly had to use plastic bags for toilets because of a lack of staff members to escort them to restrooms, and they spent their days on makeshift cots surrounded by boxes to give them some form of privacy. Cesar Espinoza, executive director of migrant civil-rights organization FIEL, told ABC News that said he saw “desperation” in the girls’ faces when he toured the facility that was “unbearable and incredible.” A White House spokesperson said the site was closed this weekend as it “did not meet the Biden administration's very high standard for child welfare.”