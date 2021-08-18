Biden Admin to Ban Pesticide Tied to Brain Damage in Kids
The Environmental Protection Agency has banned a pesticide known to cause brain damage and developmental issues in children, The New York Times reports. The Biden administration’s move to restrict the use of chlorpyrifos follows a court order from April, which blocked the use of the popular pesticide unless it could be proven safe. “Ending the use of chlorpyrifos on food will help to ensure children, farmworkers, and all people are protected from the potentially dangerous consequences of this pesticide,” said EPA administrator Michael Regan. The EPA banned the chemical in 2015 under the Obama administration but former President Trump’s EPA brought the chemical back on the market. The Trump administration’s decision to keep the chemical benefited local farmers who may now fight the new ban as they’ve grown reliant on its ability to fight off insects.