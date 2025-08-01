Biden Aide Was on a Massive Bonus for Re-Election Victory

Top Biden aide Mike Donilon revealed to congressional investigators that he would have received a whopping $8 million in total had Joe Biden won the 2024 campaign. The longtime advisor to the former president sat down for an interview with staffers on the House Oversight Committee as Republicans probe the former president’s mental decline before he left office. It was previously known that Donilon was paid $4 million for his work on the former president’s re-election campaign, but Donilon told investigators on Thursday that he would have made an additional $4 million should the president have won the election, according to someone familiar with his testimony, Axios reported. In the end, Biden dropped out of the race last July and was replaced by Vice President Kamala Harris. Republicans are digging into whether White House officials covered up the former president’s mental decline while in office. In his opening statement to investigators, Donilon argued that every president ages over four years, “and President Biden did as well, but he also continued to grow stronger and wiser as a leader.” The top aide, who had served Biden since the 1980s, also insisted that the Democratic Party overreacted to Biden’s debate performance before his dramatic exit from the race. Donilon was the latest in a series of former aides to testify in the GOP probe, with additional top staffers set to give their testimony later this month and in September.

Axios