Biden Aides’ Children Keep Getting Administration Jobs
‘STILL BAD’
The children of at least five top aides to President Joe Biden have scored plum jobs in the administration, raising ethics experts’ eyebrows, The Washington Post reported. The hirings would seem to violate the spirit, if not the letter, of Biden’s own pledge in January that no members of his own family would be working for him. “While it may not be as bad as appointing your son or daughter to a top government post as Trump did with Jared and Ivanka, it is still bad,” Walter Shaub, former director of the Office of Government Ethics, told the Post. “ ‘Not as bad as Trump’ cannot be the new standard.” Three children of White House counselor Steve Ricchetti have gotten jobs, and so have the daughters of a deputy chief of staff and director of presidential personnel. Relatives of other top Biden aides have also been brought in. The White House says they are all qualified, but Shaub asks, “In a country that had just come through a pandemic, how can these children of political appointees be the only people who are qualified for employment?”