Biden and NRA Butt Heads

We’re all watching, Joe. After the Newtown, Conn., massacre, Vice President Joe Biden will attempt to push through legislation on gun control by Jan. 15 that would reinstate his expired ban on assault weapons. Biden, who clashed with a voter who displayed semiautomatic rifle in a video question at a 2007 presidential-primary debate, has been vocal in his fight with the NRA. Those in favor of restrictions say there’s no better man than Biden, who’s been fighting for 30 years. The NRA says he’s a ideologue who isn’t fit to have a “conversation” on guns. Biden owns two shotguns.