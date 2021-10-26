Biden Blocks Desperate Trump’s Latest Capitol Riot Executive-Privilege Claim
BRICK WALL
President Joe Biden has dealt yet another blow to former President Donald Trump’s desperate attempts to keep potentially damning Capitol riot records out of the hands of congressional investigators. According to CNN, White House counsel Dana Remus wrote to the National Archives on Monday to tell them Biden will not assert executive privilege over a new batch of documents that Trump is very keen to keep secret. “President Biden has determined that an assertion of executive privilege is not in the best interests of the United States,” the letter read. “Accordingly, President Biden does not uphold the former president’s assertion of privilege.” The National Archives is set to begin handing over the records to the House panel investigating the riot on Nov. 12, unless the courts intervene. Trump has filed a lawsuit to stop the National Archives from cooperating.