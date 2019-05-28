Biden Campaign Blasts Trump’s ‘Low IQ’ Comment as ‘Beneath the Dignity of the Office’

Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign responded to a series of statements from President Trump over the weekend in which he said he agreed with North Korea’s assessment that Biden is “a low IQ individual.” “The President’s comments are beneath the dignity of the office,” Biden Deputy Campaign Manager Kate Bedingfield said. “To be on foreign soil, on Memorial Day, and to side repeatedly with a murderous dictator against a fellow American and former Vice President speaks for itself. And it’s part of a pattern of embracing autocrats at the expense of our institutions — whether taking Putin’s word at face value in Helsinki or exchanging ‘love letters’ with Kim Jong Un.” A campaign official said that they wanted to wait to comment until after Memorial Day.