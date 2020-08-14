Biden Campaign Calls Trump’s Kamala Harris Birtherism ‘Unsurprising, but No Less Abhorrent’
HERE WE GO AGAIN
The Biden camp has responded to Donald Trump’s attempts to stoke a false birtherism narrative over the eligibility of Kamala Harris to run for vice president. Andrew Bates, a spokesman for Biden’s campaign, said the president “was the national leader of the grotesque, racist birther movement with respect to President Obama and has sought to fuel racism and tear our nation apart on every single day of his presidency.” Bates added: “It’s unsurprising, but no less abhorrent, that as Trump makes a fool of himself straining to distract the American people from the horrific toll of his failed coronavirus response that his campaign and their allies would resort to wretched, demonstrably false lies in their pathetic desperation.” Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted: “White supremacy is a belief system based on the idea that ppl of color, esp Black ppl, are fundamentally illegitimate as equal citizens or human beings” and that questioning Harris’ citizenship “is one way it manifests.” Meghan McCain called the conspiracy theory part of a “gross, dark trend in American politics about birth qualification which is all clear and obvious.”