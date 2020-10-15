Biden Campaign Cancels Sen. Kamala Harris’ Travel as Two Team Members Test Positive

Read it at The Hill
Two members of Sen. Kamala Harris’ traveling party have tested positive for COVID-19—but neither came into close contact with either Harris or Joe Biden in the two days before the positive tests, the Biden campaign has confirmed. In a statement, the two who tested positive were identified as Liz Allen, Harris’ communications director, and an unnamed non-staff flight crew member. Although the campaign believes there is no requirement to quarantine under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, it has decided to cancel Harris’ travel through Sunday out of “an abundance of caution.” She will continue campaign virtually, then Harris will return to the campaign trail on Monday, according to the statement.