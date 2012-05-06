Biden ‘Comfortable’ With Gay Marriage

CHEAT SHEET
In an appearance on Meet the Press Sunday, Vice President Joe Biden signaled his changing views and quasi-endorsed same-sex marriage. Responding to a question about what social policies a second Obama White House may push, Biden said that he is “absolutely comfortable with the fact that men marrying men, women marrying women, and heterosexual men and women marrying one another are entitled to the same exact rights, all the civil rights, all the civil liberties.” Biden said that he was expressing his own views on the subject and that “the president sets the policy.” The vice president’s quasi endorsement of gay marriage makes him one of the highest-ranking elected officials to take an affirmative stance on the issue.