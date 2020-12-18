Biden Honcho Shouldn’t Apologize. Those Republicans ARE Fuckers.

It was the “scandal” that bad faith actors longed for, and it came in the middle of an interview about child rearing in a women's magazine.

On a week that saw the bleak milestone of 300,000 American deaths came the kind of “controversy” that Republicans can usually only dream of. Sure, one in every four American children is hungry this Christmas, but did you hear what Joe Biden’s deputy campaign manager said? Jen O’Malley Dillon told Glamour magazine, “In the primary, people would mock him, like, ‘You think you can work with Republicans?’ I’m not saying they’re not a bunch of fuckers. Mitch McConnell is terrible.”

The people who didn’t find “grab them by the pussy” or “shithole countries” offensive were suddenly climbing the walls at O'Malley Dillon’s salty language and the notion that McConnell is terrible. It’s the Obama’s tan suit of late 2020.