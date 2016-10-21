Biden: I’d Take Trump ‘Behind the Gym’

CHEAT SHEET
A fired-up Joe Biden went after Donald Trump on Friday, saying he would take the Republican presidential nominee “behind the gym” if the two were still in high school. The vice president was responding to Trump’s lewd comments in which he bragged about using his celebrity status to sexually assault women. Since then, 10 women have come forward saying Trump acted inappropriately toward them. Trump has denied the allegations. “What a disgusting assertion for anyone to make,” Biden said to a roaring crowd. “The press always asks me, ‘don't I wish I were debating him.’ No, I wish we were in high school—I could take him behind the gym. That’s what I wish.”