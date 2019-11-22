CHEAT SHEET
Biden: Lindsey Graham ‘Is About to Go Down’ in Way He Will ‘Regret’
Former Vice President Joe Biden said he was “embarrassed” for Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) after the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman requested documents related to Biden and his son Hunter. “Lindsey is about to go down in a way that I think he’s going to regret his whole life,” Biden told CNN’s Don Lemon. “I say Lindsey, I just—I’m just embarrassed by what you’re doing, for you. I mean, my Lord.” The 2020 contender said Graham is under the president’s “thumb” because “he knows that if he comes out against Trump, he’s got a real tough road for reelection.” Biden also said he was “angered” by Graham’s request, and believes Trump is “holding power over” the senator. “He knows me; he knows my son; he knows there’s nothing to this,” he said.