Biden on 2016 Run: ‘I Just Don’t Know’

Vice President Joe Biden weighed in Thursday on his potential run for the Democratic presidential nomination, telling reporters the deciding factor would be whether he and his family “have the emotion energy to run.” Speaking at an Atlanta synagogue, Biden said, “Can my family undertake what is an arduous commitment that we’d be proud to undertake in ordinary circumstances? The honest to God answer is I just don’t know.” The vice president added that he didn’t have a timetable on his decision, but he “would not hesitate to do it” should his family decide to support a presidential run.