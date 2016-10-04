Biden on Trump’s PTSD Remarks: ‘Where in the Hell Is He From?’

Vice President Joe Biden gave a passionate response to Donald Trump’s controversial Monday comments about post-traumatic stress disorder and military veterans, at one point asking the crowd: “Where in the hell is he from?” Biden was in Sarasota, Florida, at a campaign stop for Hillary Clinton. “I don’t think he was trying to be mean,” Biden said. “He is just so thoroughly, completely uninformed.” Trump had said at an event earlier in the day: “When people come back from war and combat and they see maybe what people in this room have seen many times over—and you’re strong and you can handle it—but a lot of people can’t handle it and they see horror stories.” Many interpreted Trump’s comments as an implication that those who suffer from PTSD are somehow weak. In his response, Biden spoke of the number of men and women who’ve died in action since 2008. Biden said he’s been to Afghanistan and Iraq himself more than 29 times, adding that the nation has an obligation to “care for those we send to war and to care for them and their family when they come home.” He added, “What are the chances Trump honors our commitment to those who are wounded?”
