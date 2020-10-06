Poll Shows Biden With 16-Point Lead Over Trump—the Biggest So Far During Campaign
DON’T LOOK DOWN
Having returned to the White House after his three-day hospitalization with COVID-19, President Donald Trump is trying to figure out how to salvage his campaign—and it’s clear he has a lot of work to do. A CNN/SSRS poll published Tuesday morning shows that Biden has opened up his biggest lead of the campaign so far, with 57 percent of likely voters saying they will back Biden compared to Trump’s 41 percent. The 16 percentage-point lead was recorded after last week’s debate between the two men, and mostly after Trump’s COVID-19 infection was made public Friday morning. The numbers are similar to those seen in an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released Sunday, and conducted before the president’s COVID-19 announcement, which gave Biden a still-hefty 14 percentage-point lead.