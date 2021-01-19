CHEAT SHEET
    Biden Plans 8-Year Path to Citizenship for Millions of Immigrants

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter/Editor

    Chip Somodevilla/Getty

    President-elect Joe Biden is planning to introduce an immigration bill on the first day of his administration that would create a pathway to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants. The legislation would allow those living in the United States as of Jan. 1, 2021, to get a green card, which grants temporary status, within five years, provided they pay taxes and pass background checks, and afterward obtain naturalization within three years. Some, such as the children protected under the DREAM Act or agricultural workers, could acquire citizenship sooner under the plan. During his campaign, Biden promised to “undo the damage” the immigration policies President Trump put in place, which were among the administration’s most controversial and punitive. Trump made “Build the Wall” a marquee slogan of his first campaign.

    Read it at Associated Press