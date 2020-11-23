Biden Plans to Nominate Former Fed Chair Janet Yellen to Lead Treasury Department: WSJ

Read it at Wall Street Journal
Former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will be Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Treasury Department, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday. If confirmed by the Senate, Yellen would be the first woman to hold that role. President Obama first appointed Yellen to the Fed in 2010, elevating her to chair in 2014. She will now set the incoming administration’s monetary policy, helping guide the nation from the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. Yellen has previously argued for increased government spending, rather than focusing on deficits.