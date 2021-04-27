Biden Put America to Sleep, and Now He’s Put Us Under the Knife

Our outrage receptors were burned out during Donald Trump’s presidency. For that reason, I was rooting for a boring Biden. I thought the country needed some time to heal and regroup after the chaos of the Trump administration.

Instead, Joe Biden has exploited our PTSD, and subsequent ennui, to expand the power of government and change how it relates to citizens (and the other way around). Trust me, I have tried to sound the alarm. But it is next to impossible to get anyone worked up about the big, bad things that Biden is doing under the radar. The man is impossible to demonize. He oozes character and radiates sympathy. Criticizing him, even on policy grounds, is greeted as an unforgivable affront—sort of like punching Bambi.

We are so comforted by the nice, banal, old gentleman now running the store that we are oblivious to the dozens of moving vans shuffling huge boxes around back. “Nothing to see here!” Uncle Joe’s calm demeanor suggests. But instead of delivering on bipartisan centrism and normalcy, Biden has lulled the country to sleep while he’s dramatically growing government. And because that’s not some sexy culture war issue, few Republicans are paying attention. He’s killing us softly.