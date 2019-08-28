CHEAT SHEET
Biden: Racism in America is a ‘White Man’s Problem’
Racism in America is a “white man’s problem visited on people of color,” Joe Biden said Tuesday, adding that President Trump's rhetoric on race appeals to the “worst damn instincts of human nature.” In an interview focussed on racial issues, Biden told reporters: “White folks are the reason we have institutional racism ... There has always been racism in America. White supremacists have always existed, they still exist.” He added that, if he became president, white supremacism would “not be tolerated.” The frontrunner for the Democratic presidential nomination went on to say he would “preferably” have a running mate who was “of color and who was of a different gender” but said he won't make that commitment until he's certain the person is someone he can “completely, thoroughly trust.”