Biden Roasts Lauren Boebert in Clean Energy Speech
‘QUIET REPUBLICAN’
President Joe Biden couldn’t resist taking a swipe at Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) on Wednesday during a speech about how his administration is creating jobs to address climate change. While talking in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Biden discussed how his Inflation Reduction Act—which was signed into law in August 2022—led to 250 new jobs at New Mexico’s Arcosa Wind Towers. “What Arcosa is doing here is part of much broader clean energy manufacturing that’s going to happen in big cities and rural communities,” Biden said. “Well, like in Colorado where CS Wind broke ground on what will be the world’s largest wind tower manufacturing plant,” he added, referring to the South Korea-based company which recently announced it would hire about 850 new workers. “And coincidentally, CS Wind is Congresswoman Lauren Boebert—you know, the very quiet Republican lady—it’s in her district,” Biden said. He said that Boebert, “along with every other Republican voted against this bill, and it’s making all this possible, and she railed against its passage.” “But that’s OK,” Biden added, “She’s welcoming it now.”