Biden Says He Couldn’t Reach Texas Officials After Hurricane Beryl Hit
PICK UP THE PHONE!
President Joe Biden and his aides had a tough time reaching Texas authorities to arrange for the distribution of federal aid following the landfall of Hurricane Beryl—a situation likely exacerbated by the fact that Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, is currently on an economic development trip to Asia. The president himself called in to the Houston Chronicle Tuesday to grouse about the situation, saying that it took until Tuesday afternoon until he could connect with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and get him to formally request the emergency manpower and supplies, which would then allow the White House to release the aid. The governor’s office did not respond to the Chronicle’s request for comment, but Patrick denied there had been any delay at a press conference Tuesday afternoon. “I was easy to find,” Patrick said. “But the truth is, before you can ask for a declaration you have to go meet with people in the impacted areas to see what’s needed and the level of need.” More than a million people remain without power in the state as of Tuesday evening.