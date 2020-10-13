Biden: ‘I’m Not a Fan of Court Packing’
DROPPING A HINT
Joe Biden says he is “not a fan” of the idea of expanding the U.S. Supreme Court to undo a conservative majority. The prospect of “court packing” has emerged as possible response to Republicans pushing through President Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett with weeks left before the election. Biden has sidestepped questions about whether he would back such a gambit, as did running mate Kamala Harris during last week’s vice presidential debate. But asked about it during a campaign stop in Cincinnati on Monday, Biden told WKRC, “I’m not a fan of court packing, but I don’t want to get off on that whole issue. I want to keep focused. The president would love nothing better than to fight about whether or not I would in fact pack the court or not pack the court. The focus is why is he doing what he’s doing now.”