Biden Says He Wouldn’t Pardon Hunter If Convicted, Calls Trump Trial ‘Fair’
TOUGH LOVE
President Joe Biden said he wouldn’t pardon his son Hunter, who is currently on trial for felony gun charges, if the troubled first son were convicted. Speaking to ABC’s David Muir on Thursday, Biden affirmed that he would accept the outcome of the trial and said “yes” when asked if he would rule out a pardon for Hunter. The president’s son is engaged in a Delaware criminal trial over his purchase of a gun in 2018 while he was still battling a drug addiction. His trial is a historic one, since he’s the first child of a sitting president to be prosecuted. Muir’s Thursday interview with Biden also touched on the other historic presidential trial to grip the nation—that of ex-president Donald Trump, who was convicted on 34 felony counts of falsified business records. Biden said Trump, who has complained without evidence that the trial was “rigged” and politically motivated, is attempting to cast doubt on the verdict. “He’s trying to undermine it,” Biden told Muir. “He got a fair trial. The jury spoke.”