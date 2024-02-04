Biden Says This Is the ‘Weirdest Campaign Ever’ as Trump Suggests He’s an Elvis Lookalike

President Joe Biden on Saturday said the 2024 presidential race was “the weirdest campaign I’ve ever been engaged in” because of his rival Donald Trump’s behavior, which he said was “even worse” than in 2020.

The former president, meanwhile, fished for compliments on Truth Social by comparing himself to Elvis.

“For so many years people have been saying that Elvis and I look alike,” Trump wrote, adding a photo that included his face spliced with the late rocker’s. “What do you think?”

Trump is no stranger to humbly likening himself to cultural icons; he’s also compared himself to George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, and Nelson Mandela as far as his political career is concerned. Aesthetically, he’s also compared himself to the priceless Mona Lisa painting because it inspires such devotion.

“You have people that go to the Mona Lisa – they love the Mona Lisa and they’ll see it hundreds and hundreds of times and it gets better each time,” he told a Welsh TV channel during a 2023 interview. He said his followers do the same thing at his rallies, showing up over and over again, sometimes days in advance.

His followers have also likened him to Jesus in the past. When the former president was first arraigned last summer over his hush money payments to Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election, his supporters, many of whom are evangelical Christians, were quick to draw similarities between him and the Messiah. They saw parallels between the persecution of Jesus and the string of trials that Trump is now entangled in.

Oscar-winning actor Jon Voight recently espoused the wild claim in a video reposted by Trump himself.

“Believe,” Voight tells viewers, “that the man that can help this nation, the one man that was ridiculed as Jesus, Trump, can come back and save the American dream for all.”

Weird campaign, indeed.