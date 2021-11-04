Biden Sets January 4 Deadline for All Large Private Companies to Require COVID Vaccines
ROLL UP THAT SLEEVE
President Joe Biden has set a deadline of Jan. 4 for a private-sector vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees. The regulation follows up on a September announcement and is in line with current requirements for federal workers, who must be fully vaccinated or succumb to weekly testing on their own dime. The mandate will affect more than 84 million private-sector workers across the U.S. The Biden administration also announced that all health-care workers who interact with the elderly or medically vulnerable, including those employed by smaller nursing homes, must be vaccinated by the Jan. 4 deadline, which will affect around 17 million workers. Businesses that fail to comply will be subject to fines of around $13,653 per violation, The New York Times reports. Companies must provide paid time off for vaccines and paid sick time for any potential side effects.